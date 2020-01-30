Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $35,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,911,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,875. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $185.59 and a 12 month high of $300.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.41. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

