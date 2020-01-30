Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,703 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,570. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

