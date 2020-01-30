Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,988 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.48. 3,380,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,819. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

