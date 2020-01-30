Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 290,524 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 590.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $30,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.78. 743,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,624. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

