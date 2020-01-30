Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,624 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of Camden Property Trust worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 832,501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 800,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 611,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.85. 566,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,329. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.