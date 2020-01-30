Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,275 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $308,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

Shares of FB stock traded down $15.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,923,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

