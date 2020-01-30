Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 60,387 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,719 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,387 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.32% of F5 Networks worth $27,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 824.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.12. 732,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.