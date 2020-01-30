Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 647 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $32,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.15. 1,359,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $283.95. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

