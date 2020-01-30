Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 18,165 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,165 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

