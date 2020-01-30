Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,412 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

