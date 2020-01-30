Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,683 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,759 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $12,478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,796,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $223,009,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 5,128,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

