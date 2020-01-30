Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 90,427 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,427 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

