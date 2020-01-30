Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Metlife worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,584,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.