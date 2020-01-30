Reviewing Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) & Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners -73.89% 6.40% 3.62% Eagle Bulk Shipping -1.31% -1.22% -0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Capital Product Partners and Eagle Bulk Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60

Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.70%. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus target price of $5.62, suggesting a potential upside of 59.21%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Eagle Bulk Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $279.25 million 0.84 -$100,000.00 $0.98 13.14 Eagle Bulk Shipping $310.09 million 0.87 $12.57 million $0.18 19.61

Eagle Bulk Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Product Partners. Capital Product Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bulk Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Capital Product Partners on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

