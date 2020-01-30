Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 493,600 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

RWLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 199.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWLK opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. Rewalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. Analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

