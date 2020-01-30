Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rexnord in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

RXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 37,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,585. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rexnord by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,664.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

