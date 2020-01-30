Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $139,300.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

