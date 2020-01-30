Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 541.43 ($7.12).

RMV stock opened at GBX 667.20 ($8.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 579.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

