Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s analysis:

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.