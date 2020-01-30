RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. On average, analysts expect RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

