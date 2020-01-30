Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

