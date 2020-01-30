Robert W. Baird Boosts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $157.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.79.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.23. 1,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

