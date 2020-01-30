Robert W. Baird Boosts Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target to $166.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $143.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,237. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ngam Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 342,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 541,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

