Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.