Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 354 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 354 price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 328.92.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.