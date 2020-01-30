Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.63. The company had a trading volume of 78,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.03 and a 200 day moving average of $177.13. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

