Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Medical in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 8,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,427. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.