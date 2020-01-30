Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rogers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

ROG stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.42. 153,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,270. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. Rogers has a 1-year low of $119.39 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

