Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Rollins has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

ROL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.72. 53,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,965. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

