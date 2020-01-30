Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

ROL stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.