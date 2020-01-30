Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.57. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.30-13.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $378.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.31. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $282.10 and a 52 week high of $385.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

