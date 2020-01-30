Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.68. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $282.10 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

