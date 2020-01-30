Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.55.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $378.46 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $282.10 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.