Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $7.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $386.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.31. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $282.10 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.