Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,998,000 after buying an additional 173,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,470,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,924. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

