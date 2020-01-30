Rosenblatt Securities Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $263.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FB. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

NASDAQ FB traded down $14.04 on Thursday, reaching $209.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

