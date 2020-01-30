Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

ROST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

