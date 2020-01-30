Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 48,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02. Incyte has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $96.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,777,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,285. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

