Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Insider Acquires £149.60 in Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) insider Katie Murray bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($196.79).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Katie Murray bought 62 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($199.00).

On Thursday, November 28th, Katie Murray bought 64 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($195.32).

Shares of RBS traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 221.50 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 14,822,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 217.74. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBS. HSBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

