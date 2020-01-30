Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Short Interest Update

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $1.94 on Thursday, hitting $119.70. 4,088,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,934. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 734,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,525,000 after buying an additional 151,954 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

