Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Lowered to $156.00 at SunTrust Banks

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $157.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,331,000 after acquiring an additional 536,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 63,283 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 290,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

