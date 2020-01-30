Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -5.00

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,058 ($27.07) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,317.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

