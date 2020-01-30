Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

RDSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,058.90 ($27.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,237.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

