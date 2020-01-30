Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSB. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,065.50 ($27.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,312.38.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

