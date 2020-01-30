Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has been trending extremely negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

