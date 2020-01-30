Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Plans $0.47 Dividend

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 82.50 ($1.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,048.50 ($26.95). The company had a trading volume of 4,225,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,233.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,317.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

