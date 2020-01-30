Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) Announces Dividend of $0.47

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 74 ($0.97) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,050.50 ($26.97). 5,751,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,237.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,312.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Several analysts recently commented on RDSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,789.33 ($36.69).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

