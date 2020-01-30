RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $4.10 target price on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.21.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

