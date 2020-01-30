RPICoin (RPI) Market Capitalization Achieves $25,194.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $25,194.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. In the last week, RPICoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 923,778,490 coins and its circulating supply is 883,766,554 coins. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

