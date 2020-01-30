RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $132,726.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9,092.96 or 0.95719266 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 162 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Bitfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

